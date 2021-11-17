Brokerages Anticipate Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to Announce $0.22 EPS

Analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Flowers Foods reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Flowers Foods.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 20.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flowers Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Flowers Foods stock remained flat at $$26.85 during midday trading on Friday. 35,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,297. Flowers Foods has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $27.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 80.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 270.3% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flowers Foods (FLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.