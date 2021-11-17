$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to post $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. Bruker also posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bruker will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $608.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRKR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bruker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bruker by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,793,000 after acquiring an additional 541,579 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Bruker during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,695,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Bruker by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,205,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,494,000 after acquiring an additional 587,464 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Bruker during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,315,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bruker by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,864,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,695,000 after acquiring an additional 51,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BRKR traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.85. The stock had a trading volume of 14,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.16. Bruker has a 52 week low of $48.71 and a 52 week high of $92.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

