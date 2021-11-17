Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) CFO Ivor Macleod Buys 15,000 Shares

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) CFO Ivor Macleod bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $17,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHX traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 51,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,329. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $259.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of -1.60. Athersys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.03.

Get Athersys alerts:

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Athersys in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Athersys during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Athersys during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Athersys by 1,583.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 14,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Athersys during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 29.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.