Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Sells 6,747 Shares of Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 6,747 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $524,579.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jrs Investments Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 10,756 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total transaction of $792,286.96.

On Friday, September 17th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 14,571 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $1,088,307.99.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 7,564 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $570,476.88.

Altair Engineering stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,772. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -987.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.49. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $48.28 and a one year high of $82.96.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.96 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. Altair Engineering’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALTR shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Griffin Securities initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the software’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,777 shares of the software’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,982 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,380 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,408 shares of the software’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

