Insider Buying: Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Director Purchases 1,215,000 Shares of Stock

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Director Srinivas Akkaraju purchased 1,215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $17,010,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:KDNY traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $16.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,959. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $21.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of -0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.07.
Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.12. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.56% and a negative net margin of 13,190.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.
About Chinook Therapeutics
Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.
