Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) PT Set at $9.00 by Raymond James

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) received a $9.00 price target from analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 34.33% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark started coverage on Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$12.75 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quipt Home Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.88.
Shares of NASDAQ QIPT traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,804. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Quipt Home Medical has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $8.40.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 446,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 160,250 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,576,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $587,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.
About Quipt Home Medical
Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.
