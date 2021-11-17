Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) PT Set at $9.00 by Raymond James

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) received a $9.00 price target from analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 34.33% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark started coverage on Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$12.75 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quipt Home Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.88.

Shares of NASDAQ QIPT traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,804. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Quipt Home Medical has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $8.40.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. Quipt Home Medical had a negative return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $26.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Quipt Home Medical will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 446,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 160,250 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,576,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $587,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

