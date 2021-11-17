Paragon Advisors LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Paragon Advisors LLC lowered its position in RH (NYSE:RH) by 23.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. RH makes up 1.2% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RH. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RH by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in RH by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in RH by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC increased its holdings in RH by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in RH by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RH traded down $15.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $636.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,115. RH has a 12 month low of $402.24 and a 12 month high of $744.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $665.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $670.02.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.37 million. RH had a return on equity of 131.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that RH will post 25.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RH. UBS Group raised their price target on RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $732.00.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

