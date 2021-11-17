Paragon Advisors LLC Has $3.63 Million Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Paragon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. MercadoLibre makes up 1.8% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 169.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 17.2% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,016.93.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded down $32.37 on Wednesday, reaching $1,509.18. 12,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,622. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,262.38 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,650.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1,595.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.64 billion, a PE ratio of 966.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

