Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 401 Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 18,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHB traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $81.54. 6,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,898. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.76 and a 200-day moving average of $75.25. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a twelve month low of $50.24 and a twelve month high of $83.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.