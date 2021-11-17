Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Purchased by Johnson Midwest Financial LLC

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Nucor makes up 0.3% of Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,335,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,581,604,000 after purchasing an additional 661,012 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 222.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,039,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,507,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $527,162,000 after purchasing an additional 315,179 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nucor by 35.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,750,000 after acquiring an additional 686,067 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Nucor by 7.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,255,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,343,000 after acquiring an additional 158,586 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NUE traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $111.10. 45,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,315,868. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.27 and a 200 day moving average of $104.35. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $47.94 and a twelve month high of $128.81. The company has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 9.69%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NUE. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Argus upped their target price on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.42.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

