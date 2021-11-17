Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Shares Sold by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital lessened its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,641 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital owned 0.28% of Codorus Valley Bancorp worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVLY. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 21.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 28.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 370.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director John W. Giambalvo acquired 4,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $99,747.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 5,922 shares of company stock valued at $126,660. 4.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLY traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $23.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.22. The company has a market capitalization of $223.03 million, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Codorus Valley Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.