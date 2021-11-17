Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.42.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABST. Raymond James upped their price target on Absolute Software from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Absolute Software from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Absolute Software from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Absolute Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Absolute Software by 458.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Absolute Software by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Absolute Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Absolute Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Absolute Software in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ABST traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.75. 5,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,948. Absolute Software has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $21.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.99 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.063 dividend. This is a positive change from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently -199.98%.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.