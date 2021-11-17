Scotiabank Raises Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target to C$14.00

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$13.50 target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.10.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR stock traded up C$0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$13.30. The stock had a trading volume of 73,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,973. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.93. The company has a market cap of C$519.58 million and a PE ratio of 6.60. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a fifty-two week low of C$10.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.65.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

