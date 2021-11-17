Indiva (CVE:NDVA) Given a C$1.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Indiva (CVE:NDVA) has been assigned a C$1.25 target price by Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 316.67% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Indiva stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,064. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.88, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Indiva has a one year low of C$0.19 and a one year high of C$0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.80 million and a PE ratio of -2.32.

About Indiva

Indiva Limited operates as a licensed producer of cannabis products in Canada. It creates premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products, as well as provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. The company produces and distributes the Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Ruby Cannabis Sugar, Sapphire Cannabis Salt, Artisan Batch, and other powered by INDIVA products through license agreements and partnerships.

