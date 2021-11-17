Indiva (CVE:NDVA) Given a C$1.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Indiva (CVE:NDVA) has been assigned a C$1.25 target price by Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 316.67% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of Indiva stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,064. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.88, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Indiva has a one year low of C$0.19 and a one year high of C$0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.80 million and a PE ratio of -2.32.
About Indiva
