Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Price Target Cut to C$20.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Cormark from C$26.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.76% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NEO. Raymond James lifted their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday.
Shares of Neo Performance Materials stock traded up C$1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$21.45. 212,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,481. Neo Performance Materials has a 12-month low of C$11.94 and a 12-month high of C$21.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$814.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
In other Neo Performance Materials news, Senior Officer Rahim Suleman sold 23,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.70, for a total value of C$466,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,047,173.20.
Neo Performance Materials Company Profile
Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.
