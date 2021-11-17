Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Price Target Cut to C$20.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Cormark from C$26.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NEO. Raymond James lifted their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Neo Performance Materials stock traded up C$1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$21.45. 212,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,481. Neo Performance Materials has a 12-month low of C$11.94 and a 12-month high of C$21.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$814.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$150.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$158.06 million. On average, analysts forecast that Neo Performance Materials will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neo Performance Materials news, Senior Officer Rahim Suleman sold 23,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.70, for a total value of C$466,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,047,173.20.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

