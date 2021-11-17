Eidelman Virant Capital Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 118.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in Alphabet by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,156.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,954.55. 18,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,488. The company has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,694.00 and a one year high of $3,012.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,839.14 and a 200 day moving average of $2,644.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.