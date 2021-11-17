EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Sold by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital cut its position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital owned 0.06% of EchoStar worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SATS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of EchoStar by 35.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 18,921 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of EchoStar by 487.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 11,140 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of EchoStar by 233.6% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 42,396 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 29,688 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of EchoStar by 57.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 9,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of EchoStar by 79.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,167 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 18,164 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EchoStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on EchoStar from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:SATS traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,258. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.16. EchoStar Co. has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. EchoStar had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EchoStar Profile

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

