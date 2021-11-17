Eidelman Virant Capital Sells 28,700 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Eidelman Virant Capital trimmed its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 147,250 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 28,700 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in Ford Motor by 5.2% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 15,263 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 1.3% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 60,005 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 6.2% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 9.2% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,116 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in Ford Motor by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 92,963 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on F shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Nomura cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,191,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,010,953. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $20.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $250,491.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,419 shares of company stock worth $745,491. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

