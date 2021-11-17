Farmers Bankshares (OTCMKTS:FBVA) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Farmers Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBVA)’s share price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.15 and last traded at $18.15. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.78.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Farmers Bankshares’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Farmers Bankshares, Inc, a bank holding company, which engages in the commercial banking. It offers loans, plastic cards and bank accounts. The company was founded on July 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Windsor, VA.

