SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) Stock Price Down 8.4%

SLM Solutions Group AG (ETR:AM3D) shares traded down 8.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €17.60 ($20.71) and last traded at €17.76 ($20.89). 281,923 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 481% from the average session volume of 48,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at €19.38 ($22.80).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €18.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of €18.58. The company has a market cap of $372.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,618.53.

SLM Solutions Group Company Profile (ETR:AM3D)

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Machine Business and After Sales Business. The Machine Business segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines and peripheral equipment for selective laser melting.

