Trillium Therapeutics (TSE:TRIL) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:TRIL) traded up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$22.48 and last traded at C$22.47. 35,356 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 166,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.45.

Separately, Bloom Burton assumed coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$18.50 target price for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 19.43, a current ratio of 19.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.74.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its include TTI-622, a SIRPa-IgG4 Fc fusion protein that is designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis and anti-tumor activity by blocking the CD47, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and TTI-621, a SIRPa-IgG1 Fc fusion protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials and generates a signal blocking the CD47 for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

