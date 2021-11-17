The Biotech Growth Trust (LON:BIOG) Trading Up 1%

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (LON:BIOG)’s stock price was up 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,226 ($16.02) and last traded at GBX 1,226 ($16.02). Approximately 53,958 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 100,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,214 ($15.86).

The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market cap of £502.96 million and a PE ratio of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,225.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,291.49.

The Biotech Growth Trust Company Profile (LON:BIOG)

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is co-managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the biotechnology sector. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

