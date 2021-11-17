Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Short Interest Down 93.6% in October

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 93.6% from the October 14th total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
SUPGF traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.61. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,533. Superior Gold has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.54.
About Superior Gold
