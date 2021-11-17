Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Short Interest Down 93.6% in October

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 93.6% from the October 14th total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SUPGF traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.61. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,533. Superior Gold has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.54.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. It owns the Plutonic Gold operations located in Australia. The company was founded on July 4, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

