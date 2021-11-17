TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Short Interest Down 93.3% in October

TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the October 14th total of 228,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

OTCMKTS:TAGOF remained flat at $$32.63 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.63 and a 200-day moving average of $32.00. TAG Immobilien has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $32.93.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

