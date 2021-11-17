TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Short Interest Down 93.3% in October

TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the October 14th total of 228,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
OTCMKTS:TAGOF remained flat at $$32.63 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.63 and a 200-day moving average of $32.00. TAG Immobilien has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $32.93.
TAG Immobilien Company Profile
Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means
Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.