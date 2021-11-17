AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AMPG stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $4.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,830. AmpliTech Group has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 40.42 and a current ratio of 41.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.15.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AmpliTech Group stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 104,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.12% of AmpliTech Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of AmpliTech Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of microwave amplifiers. It also offers passive components including rectangular adapters and power dividers. Its radio-frequency components are used for domestic and international, satellite communication (SATCOM), space, defense, and military markets.

