AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS AMPG traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.16. 414,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,830. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 40.42, a current ratio of 41.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AmpliTech Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AmpliTech Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG) by 146.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,283 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.80% of AmpliTech Group worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of AmpliTech Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

AmpliTech Group Company Profile

AmpliTech Group, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of microwave amplifiers. It also offers passive components including rectangular adapters and power dividers. Its radio-frequency components are used for domestic and international, satellite communication (SATCOM), space, defense, and military markets.

