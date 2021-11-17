Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Enfusion (ENFN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Enfusion (NYSE: ENFN):

11/15/2021 – Enfusion is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Enfusion is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Enfusion is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Enfusion is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Enfusion is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Enfusion is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Enfusion is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:ENFN traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,188. Enfusion Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.21.

In other news, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen sold 647,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total transaction of $10,294,527.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy Luo acquired 1,261,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $21,447,098.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

