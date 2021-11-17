Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.340-$2.410 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $842.55 million-$849.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $846.71 million.Endava also updated its FY22 guidance to GBP 1.71-1.76 EPS.

Shares of DAVA traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.75. 3,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,206. Endava has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $172.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.42 and its 200-day moving average is $125.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.69 million. Endava had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Endava will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DAVA shares. Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Endava in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Endava in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Endava has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $153.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Endava stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Endava were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endava

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

