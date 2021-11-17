Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $351.25 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will post $351.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $309.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $435.75 million. Webster Financial reported sales of $293.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Webster Financial.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The business had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.90 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 28.56%. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on WBS. Wedbush decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at about $1,446,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter worth about $2,822,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 65.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 12,684 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 25.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 242,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,918,000 after acquiring an additional 49,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 86.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 31,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBS traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $58.46. 5,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,023. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $36.99 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Webster Financial (WBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.