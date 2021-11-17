$0.63 EPS Expected for RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) will post $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.67. RE/MAX posted earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow RE/MAX.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on RE/MAX in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.90.

RMAX stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $30.38. 1,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,171. RE/MAX has a 12-month low of $29.54 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $573.91 million, a P/E ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is presently 155.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the second quarter worth about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 134.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 15.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in RE/MAX by 94,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in RE/MAX in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

