Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

BZH stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.35. 7,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,832. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.23 and its 200 day moving average is $19.42. The firm has a market cap of $699.42 million, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 13.58, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Beazer Homes USA has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $26.12.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.75. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Beazer Homes USA stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,854 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,090 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.87% of Beazer Homes USA worth $4,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

