TPG Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,904 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,904 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medallia were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Medallia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Medallia by 1,623.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medallia by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medallia by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Medallia news, Director Borge Hald sold 8,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total value of $280,674.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 6,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $231,161.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 445,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,071,185.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 537,020 shares of company stock worth $18,194,707 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

MDLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair cut Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research cut Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.60 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum lowered Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

Shares of MDLA remained flat at $$33.99 during midday trading on Wednesday. Medallia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.92 and a 200-day moving average of $31.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -44.72 and a beta of 1.45.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 37.34%. The firm had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Medallia’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

