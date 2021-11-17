Addenda Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Addenda Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Danaher by 94.5% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 67,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,255,000 after buying an additional 32,921 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at $4,545,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 47,674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,729,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 31.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Citigroup raised their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.36.

NYSE:DHR traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $308.59. The stock had a trading volume of 15,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $211.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.29.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 694,908 shares of company stock valued at $214,929,432. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

