Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Has $761,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.06. 564,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,268. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.68. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $29.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.