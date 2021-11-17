Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Has $761,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2021

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.06. 564,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,268. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.68. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $29.17.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.