Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Holdings Lifted by Bennett Selby Investments LP

Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,981 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Domino’s Pizza accounts for about 4.7% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $7,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 310.9% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total value of $938,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $509.00 to $501.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $507.32.

NYSE DPZ traded up $2.90 on Wednesday, hitting $528.15. 2,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.53. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $548.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $488.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $480.34.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

