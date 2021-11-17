Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Has $260,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 62,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after buying an additional 11,124 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,878,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 36.5% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 19,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,073,821,000 after buying an additional 1,535,849 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $118.87. 53,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,040,400. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.87. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $82.56 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

