First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,124 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 1.26% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 24.5% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 31,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,003. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.