Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 1,957 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XAR. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 424.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XAR traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.30. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,974. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $102.89 and a 12 month high of $136.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.14.

