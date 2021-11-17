Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)’s stock price rose 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.55 and last traded at $14.49. Approximately 9,364 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 730,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.76.

GATO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gatos Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Gatos Silver from $24.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.80.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.30).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Gatos Silver by 87.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Gatos Silver by 217.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Gatos Silver by 47.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Gatos Silver during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Gatos Silver by 136,071.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 9,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Gatos Silver Company Profile (NYSE:GATO)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

