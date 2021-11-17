Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) will announce $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Turing’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Turing will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Turing.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04.

TWKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Turing from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.45.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Turing stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 872,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,057,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.29% of Turing at the end of the most recent reporting period.

TWKS stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.73. The stock had a trading volume of 9,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,874. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.97. Turing has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $34.43.

About Turing

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

