Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NYSE LFG traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $21.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,447. Archaea Energy has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $22.01.
Several brokerages recently commented on LFG. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.
About Archaea Energy
Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners.
