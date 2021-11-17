Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.78

Shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.78 and last traded at $7.79, with a volume of 15308 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

PAYA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Paya from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paya has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Get Paya alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.63 and a beta of -0.17.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Equities analysts forecast that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Paya in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Paya by 400.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 46,724 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Paya by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 266,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 84,629 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paya during the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paya by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,494,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,465,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period.

Paya Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.