Centene (NYSE:CNC) Hits New 52-Week High at $76.48

Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $76.48 and last traded at $76.40, with a volume of 75690 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.98.
CNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.53.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.49.
In related news, COO Brent D. Layton sold 3,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $277,120.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,326 shares of company stock worth $4,172,047. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Centene by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,355,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,395,000 after buying an additional 4,701,038 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,188,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Centene by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,798,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,602,000 after buying an additional 2,234,509 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Centene during the 2nd quarter worth $131,488,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 6,316.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,515,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,467 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Centene Company Profile (NYSE:CNC)
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.
Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works
Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.