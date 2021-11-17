Centene (NYSE:CNC) Hits New 52-Week High at $76.48

Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $76.48 and last traded at $76.40, with a volume of 75690 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.98.

CNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.53.

Get Centene alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.49.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Brent D. Layton sold 3,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $277,120.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,326 shares of company stock worth $4,172,047. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Centene by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,355,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,395,000 after buying an additional 4,701,038 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,188,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Centene by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,798,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,602,000 after buying an additional 2,234,509 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Centene during the 2nd quarter worth $131,488,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 6,316.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,515,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,467 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centene Company Profile (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.