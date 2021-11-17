Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 3,903 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.2% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,723,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,138,000 after buying an additional 54,321 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,434,000 after buying an additional 17,230 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 179,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,043,000 after buying an additional 10,980 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 101,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,569,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,993,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOOG traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $298.71. 849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,065. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $216.35 and a 52 week high of $299.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $281.39.

