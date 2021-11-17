Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Stake Increased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF comprises about 0.8% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.26% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $4,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the second quarter worth $58,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 42.6% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter valued at $236,000.

GBIL stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.07. 128,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,720. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $100.06 and a 52 week high of $100.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.10.

