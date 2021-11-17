QChi Market Cap Tops $1.15 Million (QCH)

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 17th. One QChi coin can now be bought for $0.0351 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QChi has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $2,074.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QChi has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00048399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.13 or 0.00221999 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00010826 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

QChi Coin Profile

QChi is a coin. QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,756,240 coins. The official website for QChi is qchi.mobi . QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QChi is designed for peer to peer transactions aimed at computer, gaming, health and tourism capital market. It enables easy p2p asset transfer based on blockchain. Chi (Q-Chi) can be broken down to mean quantum essence of life, is attempting to harness the disruptive blockchain technology to power the marketing, health, and gaming industry. Providing a sustainable chain/supply while bringing future financial opportunities and increase in value to its participants. “

QChi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QChi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QChi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

