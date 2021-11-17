Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.82. 13,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,778,705. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.42. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $182.21 and a 1 year high of $243.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.