AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Decreased by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 99,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 11,173 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 43,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Loop Capital started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.13.

NYSE T traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.58. 263,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,274,293. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.52, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

