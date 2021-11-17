Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Marriott International by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Marriott International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 24,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.73.

In related news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $2,072,052.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,590 shares of company stock worth $7,936,032 in the last 90 days. 12.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAR opened at $153.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.44 and a beta of 1.75. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.50 and a fifty-two week high of $171.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

