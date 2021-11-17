West Oak Capital LLC Purchases 404 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $49.60 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $51.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.33 and a 200-day moving average of $42.82. The company has a market capitalization of $278.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Benchmark increased their target price on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Independent Research upgraded Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.